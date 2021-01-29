Left Menu

Hungary first in EU to approve Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

I think the Chinese have known this virus for the longest, and they probably know it the best. Hungarian officials have criticized the EU for what they see as a slow vaccine rollout, and in recent months have insisted that procuring vaccines developed in both western and eastern countries, like Russia and China, would ensure that Hungarians get quick access to vaccinations.In a Facebook post Friday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had agreed to purchase 5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, enough to inoculate 2.5 million people.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:22 IST
Hungary first in EU to approve Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary's medicine and food safety regulator on Friday approved China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the first country in the European Union to do so.

The decision followed a government decree on Thursday that streamlined Hungary's vaccine approval procedure. Any vaccine that has been administered to at least one million people worldwide may now be approved for use in Hungary — without being assessed by the country's medicines regulator.

"Today, the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition approved the Sinopharm vaccine, which means that in addition to Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik and AstraZeneca, we can now count on Sinopharm as well," Chief Medical Officer Cecila Muller told a virtual press conference.

The decree also allows any vaccine approved by three countries, with at least one being an EU member-state or candidate for EU membership, to sidestep Hungary's medicines regulator and be approved for use.

Sinopharm has been approved in several countries including Serbia, an EU candidate state, and passed the threshold of 1 million inoculations in November.

Last week, Hungarian authorities became the first in the EU to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and jumped ahead of the European Medicines Agency in approving the AstraZeneca jab.

In December, the EU told Hungary that it could use vaccines procured under separate agreements, but that they would have to remain within Hungary's borders and be used at its own responsibility.

In a Friday interview with public radio, Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, said he would personally choose to be inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

"I'm waiting for the Chinese vaccine, I trust in that the most,'' Orban said.

''Some people think about vaccines ideologically, and they need a western one and not an eastern one. I think the Chinese have known this virus for the longest, and they probably know it the best.'' Hungarian officials have criticized the EU for what they see as a slow vaccine rollout, and in recent months have insisted that procuring vaccines developed in both western and eastern countries, like Russia and China, would ensure that Hungarians get quick access to vaccinations.

In a Facebook post Friday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had agreed to purchase 5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, enough to inoculate 2.5 million people. The vaccine will be delivered in four installments across four months, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 dead as LPG tanker catches fire

A 32-year-old man was burnt alive and nine others sustained burn injuries on Friday after a LPG refilling tanker caught fire at a petrol pump in Rajasthans Ajmer district, police said.The incident occurred at Adarsh Nagar police station are...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths----------------------------------------------------------...

Will seek special COVID-19 duty medals for cops: Maha DGP

Maharashtra Director General ofPolice Hemant Nagrale on Friday said he would ask the chiefminister to give special medals to those in the force who haddisplayed exemplary work during the COVID-19 outbreak.Speaking to reporters here, he said...

Ireland to receive first Astrazeneca vaccines on Feb. 8 -minister

Ireland will receive its first shots of the AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine a week early on the week beginning Feb. 8 after its approval by Europes medicines regulator on Friday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021