MP sees 171 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 297 recoveries

Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tallyrose to 2,54,667 after 171 cases were reported on Friday,while the death toll increased by three and the recovery countby 297, an official said.The overall toll is 3,805 and the number of peopledischarged stands at 2,48,036, he added.The three deaths took place in Bhopal, Gwalior andUmaria.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tallyrose to 2,54,667 after 171 cases were reported on Friday,while the death toll increased by three and the recovery countby 297, an official said.

The overall toll is 3,805 and the number of peopledischarged stands at 2,48,036, he added.

''The three deaths took place in Bhopal, Gwalior andUmaria. Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 28 and Indore22. Indore now has 57,399 cases, including 924 deaths, whileBhopal's tally is 42,399 with 609 fatalities,'' he said.

Bhopal has 767 active cases, and the figure for Indoreis 449.

With 18,012 tests in the last 24 hours, the overallnumber of tests in MP went up to 53,25,107.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,54,667, new cases 171, death toll 3,805, recovered 2,48,036,active cases 2826, number of tests so far 53,25,107.

