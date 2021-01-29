Left Menu

Greece reverses decision to reopen shops, delays reopening of schools

Greece will shut its shops on Saturday less than two weeks after they were allowed to reopen, and has indefinitely postponed plans to reopen secondary schools, after a surge in coronavirus infections forced it to reverse early steps out of lockdown. "The horizontal spread of infections in the most densely populated area of the country is worrisome," Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the committee of experts advising the government, told a press briefing on Friday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:23 IST
Greece reverses decision to reopen shops, delays reopening of schools
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece will shut its shops on Saturday less than two weeks after they were allowed to reopen, and has indefinitely postponed plans to reopen secondary schools, after a surge in coronavirus infections forced it to reverse early steps out of lockdown.

"The horizontal spread of infections in the most densely populated area of the country is worrisome," Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the committee of experts advising the government, told a press briefing on Friday. "We don't want to face an exponential rise of infections and the impact it would have on the public health system."

She said the attention of epidemiologists had shifted from northern Greece to the wider Athens metropolitan area, "where there was a clear rise of infections in most neighbourhoods". The occupancy of COVID-19 intensive care units in hospitals in Athens, where nearly half of Greece's population lives, had reached 61%.

Greece took its first steps on Jan. 18 to loosen a second lockdown in place since November. Shops, hair salons, primary schools and kindergartens were reopened, and the authorities announced secondary schools would reopen from Feb. 1. Under the newly tightened restrictions announced on Friday, shops in high infection areas would again have to close, though customers can pick up orders made online or by phone. Secondary schools will continue teaching remotely for the time being.

The restrictions will last at least until Feb. 8. On Friday, health authorities reported 941 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths, bringing total infections to 155,678 since the first case was detected in February last year and COVID-related deaths to 5,764.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said the situation was "particularly fragile" and there should be no complacency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-With strokes of pen, Biden overturns Trump policies and fights COVID-19

In his first days in office, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a wave of executive orders and proclamations aimed at dismantling some of former President Donald Trumps agenda and bolstering the nations COVID-19 response. Biden also ordered th...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...

U.N. condemns Iran execution spree, worried about minorities

The United Nations human rights office on Friday condemned an alleged spree of 28 executions in Iran, including several prisoners from minority groups, and called on Tehran to halt the hanging of an ethnic Baluchi man. Iran has often faced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021