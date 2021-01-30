In highest vaccination in a day, 8774 people get jabs against coronavirus in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:54 IST
A total of 8,774 people were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the vaccination started on January 16, officials said.

Ten cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

A total of 8,774 people out of a target of 10,600 were administered vaccine at 106 centres. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, said a senior Delhi government officer.

''The vaccination percentage was 82.77 per cent. The highest percentage was recorded on Monday 91.5 per cent, but in terms of number today's figure is the highest,'' he said.

When the vaccination percentage was 91.5, the target was 8,100 people as 81 centres were functional then, he said.

There were 43 centres where 100 per cent or more vaccination was achieved. These included 13 centres set up at Delhi government hospitals, officials said.

Out of 8,774 people who were administered vaccine on Saturday, 8,378 received Covishield and 396 Covaxin, showed official figures.

Seven persons who were administered Covishield showed AEFI while three persons given Covaxin developed it, data showed.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the vaccines first. The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held on four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

