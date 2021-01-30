Left Menu

President Kovind launches Pulse Polio Programme for 2021

On the eve of the Polio National Immunization Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday launched the first round of the Pulse Polio Programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:31 IST
President Kovind launches Pulse Polio Programme for 2021
President Kovind administering Polio drops to children at Rashtrapati Bhavan.. Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of the Polio National Immunization Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday launched the first round of the Pulse Polio Programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey were also present here.

Polio National Immunization Day will be observed on January 31, also popularly known as Polio Ravivar. Polio drops are administered to children in the age group of 0 to 5 years. In an official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that around 17 crore children of less than 5 years of age will be given polio drops as part of the drive of the Central government to sustain the polio-free status of the country,

The countrywide drive will be supported by about 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors, and many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Rotary, it said. Healthcare workers will be visiting as many as 2 crore households to ensure that no child is left without the protection of the polio vaccine, they added.

Cherishing the success of the program, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "Before the start of the program, India had 60 per cent caseload of Polio worldwide. With the last case of Polio reported in Howrah on January 13, 2011, the country has been free of Polio for a decade now," the release reads. The Health Minister also appreciated the efforts of state governments, it further added. He also applauded the efforts of the thousands of volunteers, frontline workers, and health officials across the states for their tireless efforts in keeping the country polio-free, it said.

It said that applauding India's accomplishments along with the precautionary measures that should hence be taken, Health Minister said, "Polio-free certification' of the entire South-East Asia Region of WHO including India on the March 27 of 2014 was a huge accomplishment in the history of India and Global Public Health." However, the Health Minister stressed the need to remain vigilant and maintain the population immunity against polio with sensitive surveillance till global polio eradication happens, it added.

He said, poliovirus is still circulating in other parts of the world including our neighbouring countries which may re-infect us, the release reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...

Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur

Dr Kafeel Khan and 80 others have been included in the list of history-sheeters in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh and they will be on the radar of police, officials said on Saturday.History-sheets have been opened against the 81 people...

20 kg of explosives seized in Jharkhand

Security forces onSaturday recovered 20 kg of explosives from the side of a roadin Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said.It is suspected that Naxalites have kept theexplosives at a spot under Bhelwaghati police station areatargeting se...

12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

Noida UP, Jan 30 UP A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021