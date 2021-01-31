Left Menu

Guatemala expects first COVID-19 vaccines in February via COVAX

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 00:46 IST
In a public broadcast, Giammattei said he had received word from the health ministry that between mid and late February Guatemala would be receiving the first 800,000 doses of vaccine. Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Alejandro Giammattei said on Saturday that Guatemala expects to receive its initial COVID-19 vaccines from mid-February onward via the COVAX program backed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a public broadcast, Giammattei said he had received word from the health ministry that between mid and late February Guatemala would be receiving the first 800,000 doses of vaccine. Co-led by the Gavi vaccine alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, COVAX aims to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines to 92 eligible low- and middle-income nations in 2021.

Guatemala would initially focus on vaccinating front line health staff, workers whose jobs are to recover bodies of COVID-19 victims, people suffering from high-risk diseases and those aged over 75, Giammattei said.

