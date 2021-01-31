Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm: TOP STORIES DEL11 PM Country was very pained at dishonour to Tricolour on R-Day: PM on Red Fort incident New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was very pained at seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 13,052 new cases, 127 fatalities New Delhi: With 13,052 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

NATION DEL18 DL-TIKAIT-PM Will honour PM's dignity, but also protect farmers' self-respect: Naresh Tikait New Delhi: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait Sunday said that protesting farmers will honour the dignity of prime minister, but are also committed to protect their own self-respect, a day after Narendra Modi said his government was just a “phone call away” for talks with them.

CAL3 WB-GANGULY-DISCHARGE Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty Kolkata: Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.

MDS2 KA-SASIKALA Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, days after she was set free by the prison officials on completion her jail term in a corruption case, authorities said.

DES6 THEATRES-JAVADEKAR 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres from Feb 1: Javadekar New Delhi: Cinema halls across the country will be permitted to operate at 100 per cent capacity from February 1 in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced on Sunday.

DEL19 DEF-TEJAS-UPGRADE Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023:HAL Chief Madhavan New Delhi: A more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multirole combat jet featuring a much powerful engine, greater load carrying capability, next-generation electronic warfare system and an array of superior avionics is expected to be rolled out next year and its first high-speed trials will start in 2023, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd R Madhavan has said.

DEL12 DL-COLD WAVE-RECORD Delhi records maximum cold wave days in January in 13 years: IMD New Delhi: Delhi recorded seven ''cold wave'' days in January, the maximum in the month since 2008, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

BUSINESS DCM8 BIZ-BUD-DISCOM-SCHEME Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all New Delhi: The government may announce a new scheme for cash-strapped and loss-making electricity distribution utilities to reduce stress in the sector and achieve the goal of '24X7 Power for All', a source said.

FOREIGN FGN4 PAK-PEARL Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court's acquittals in Pearl murder case Islamabad: Amid mounting pressure from the US and the UN, the Pakistan government has said it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Court's acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides in the brutal murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. By Sajjad Hussain FGN1 UK-TRADE-PACT UK to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP London: The UK government has announced that it is applying to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), one of the world's largest free-trade areas made up of 11 developed and emerging economies in the Pacific, under its post-Brexit plans. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD2 SPO-CRI-IND-MOEEN I don't know how we are going to get Kohli out: Moeen Chennai: England all-rounder Moeen Ali doesn't know how they are going to tackle Virat Kohli in the upcoming Tests against India and feels the batting maestro will be extra motivated to fire after missing his team's incredible triumph in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)