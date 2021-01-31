Left Menu

Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign launched in K'taka, to cover 6.4 lakh kids

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday launched a Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) programme, under which pulse polio drops will be administered to over 6 lakh kids below the age of 5 from January 31 to February 3.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:30 IST
Karnataka CM administering polio drop to a child on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday launched a Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) programme, under which pulse polio drops will be administered to over 6 lakh kids below the age of 5 from January 31 to February 3. "Launched the Pulse Polio 2021 immunisation campaign and administered Polio drops to children. I urge all parents to ensure their children up to 5 years are given polio drops without fail," tweeted Yediyurappa after launching the programme at his residence's office.

The launch comes as Polio National Immunisation Day, popularly known as Polio Ravivar, is being observed across the country today. Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar was also present at the launch.

The countrywide drive will be supported by about 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors, and many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Rotary. According to the state ministry, Pulse Polio drive in the state will cover 6.4 lakh children in Karnataka from January 31 to February 3.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the first round of the Pulse Polio Programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (ANI)

