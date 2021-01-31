Left Menu

Adityanath launches pulse polio programme in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the pulse polio programme in the state by administering drops to children at a healthcare facility here and said over 1.10 lakh booths have been set up for the vaccination drive.All the newborns should be taken to booths and administered polio drops so that the state and the country remain free of the disease, he said.A little bit of laxity may paralyse the future of a child...

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:20 IST
Adityanath launches pulse polio programme in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the pulse polio programme in the state by administering drops to children at a healthcare facility here and said over 1.10 lakh booths have been set up for the vaccination drive.

All the newborns should be taken to booths and administered polio drops so that the state and the country remain free of the disease, he said.

''A little bit of laxity may paralyse the future of a child... Almost 3.40 crore children in the age group of 0-5 years in the state are being administered the drops. For this, more than 1.10 lakh booths have been set up,'' the chief minister said.

''The World Health Organisation had on March 27, 2014, declared India polio-free. Even today, three countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria -- are still polio-infected.'' Hence, despite India being polio-free, the danger of the disease coming from the polio-infected countries still remains. So, effective implementation of pulse polio immunisation programme is necessary, Adityanath said.

About the COVID-19 situation, the pandemic has been effectively curtailed in Uttra Pradesh due to dedicated work done by medical teams. ''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serious work has been done to improve the health facilities. Two COVID vaccines have been made in the country. India has been providing anti-coronavirus vaccines to other nations as the prime minister strongly believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family),'' Adityanath said.

Referring to the health scenario of the state, he said, ''From Independence to 2016, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state. In the last four years, work is going on to establish 31 new medical colleges in the state. District hospitals have also been expanded.'' He also said that when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state, there was no testing facilities. ''At present, everyday almost 1.75 lakh samples are tested in the state. Ventilators have been provided in every district and training has also been imparted to operate them,'' the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kelly Rowland announces birth of second child

Singer Kelly Rowland has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her manager-husband Tim Weatherspoon.The couple have named the newborn Noah.The former Destinys Child member shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.On the 21st day, of t...

FROM THE FIELD: COVID crisis creates new wave of self-reliance for Tonga

The Tonga Rural Innovation Project IFAD Todd M. HenryCOVID-related travel restrictions, and increasing prices of imports, have created new challenges, on top of destructive weather events, such as tropical cyclones which can sweep over th...

Fair Finance: How can the global inequality gap be narrowed?

UN Special Envoy Hiro Mizuno. Hiro MizunoBefore his appointment as Special Envoy, on 30 December 2020, Mr Mizuno, of Japan, served as Chief Investment Officer of the Japan Government Pension Investment Fund GPIF. He serves on the board of ...

Sidharth Shukla clocks 1 mn followers on Twitter

Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday amassed one million followers on Twitter and thanked his fans for their constant support.Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss, said joining the microblogging site to connect with fans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021