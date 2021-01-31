Left Menu

China says 16 Chinese COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:57 IST
China says 16 Chinese COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine intensified around the world, China said that it has increased the number of vaccines undergoing clinical trials to 16 from 11 to step up supplies at home and abroad.

China is conducting clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines, seven of which have entered phase-III trials and one has conditionally hit the market, Wu Yuanbin, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology, was quoted as saying by the state-run CGTN TV.

Wu made the comments during a haematology conference on Saturday.

Yang Sheng, Deputy Director of China's National Medical Products Administration's drug registration bureau, said last month that a total of 11 Chinese vaccine candidates are in different stages of testing at home and abroad.

Currently, China is vaccinating people at home and some countries abroad with two vaccines. The Chinese government has given conditional approval to Sinopharm while the results of the phase-3 trial is yet to be released.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is reviewing the trials of both the vaccines. China has said that so far 46 countries have expressed their desire to import the China-made vaccines.

Respiratory-disease expert Zhong Nanshan said on Sunday that the mass inoculation of homegrown COVID-19 vaccines underway in China shows the vaccines are safe and effective.

The two vaccines currently in use in China - the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) COVID-19 vaccine and the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. - are both inactivated vaccines that are relatively safe, Zhong said at the launch ceremony of an event in south China's Guangdong province.

According to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), more than 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in China till Sunday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

''The rate of the vaccines' mild adverse reactions, which include fever, soar arms and other symptoms, is six per 100,000 people,'' Zhong said.

The rate of severe adverse vaccine reactions is one in a million, only one third of that of flu vaccines, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled

Iran has hosted the political leader of Afghanistans Taliban during the past week, offering Tehrans own help as a mediator in peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government that have become stalled in Qatar. Shiite Muslim Iran...

Delhi Police covers blast site near Israeli Embassy with tent to prevent tampering

The Delhi Police Sunday covered the blast site near the Israeli Embassy here with a white-coloured tent to prevent the spot from being tampered with as the adjacent road opened for traffic, officials said.Sources said probe agencies are cov...

Suspected suicide car bomb shakes Mogadishu

A suspected suicide car bomb exploded near a checkpoint in Somalias capital Mogadishu on Sunday, witnesses said, followed by gunfire around a nearby hotel. Police said there were casualties but numbers were unknown.While there was no immedi...

BJP leader Balwan Singh Daulatpuria quits party over farm laws

Haryana BJP leader and former MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria on Sunday quit the ruling party in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agriculture laws.Daulatpuria, who had joined the party ahead of 2019 assemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021