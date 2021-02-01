Left Menu

Germany looks ahead, eyes vaccine doses for 2022

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's health minister wants to press ahead with securing coronavirus vaccine supplies for 2022, preferably at the European Union level but if necessary nationally.

Jens Spahn said Monday that it's important to secure production capacity in Germany and Europe in advance. He said it's not yet clear whether or when booster vaccinations will be required, or whether vaccines will need to be adapted to new virus mutations.

He spoke at a videoconference in which German-based pharmaceutical giant Bayer, which last month announced it was linking up with German company CureVac to help develop and distribute that firm's prospective COVID-19 vaccine, said it will help produce the vaccine.

CureVac's vaccine contender is in advanced stages of development.

The German government faces criticism for the sluggish start to the country's vaccination campaign. The European Union, which has ordered vaccines for the entire 27-nation bloc, its also facing criticism.

