Vietnam reports 32 more COVID-19 cases Monday, shuts schools

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:54 IST
Vietnam reported 32 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, all from capital Hanoi, and has shut schools in at least 22 cities and provinces since a new outbreak began in the country on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

