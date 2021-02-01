Vietnam reports 32 more COVID-19 cases Monday, shuts schools

Vietnam reports 32 more COVID-19 cases Monday, shuts schoolsReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:54 IST
Vietnam reported 32 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, all from capital Hanoi, and has shut schools in at least 22 cities and provinces since a new outbreak began in the country on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said.
