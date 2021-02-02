Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Merkel vows to offer all Germans COVID-19 vaccine by end-summer

The EU's civil service and European Union governments have been under fire for making slower progress in vaccinating their populations against the coronavirus than Britain, Israel and the United States, especially after key suppliers cut their delivery estimates. But Merkel said that even in a scenario in which vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and CureVac did not turn up, Germany would be able to offer every adult a jab by the end of the summer.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 01:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Merkel vows to offer all Germans COVID-19 vaccine by end-summer
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her government against criticism that Germany's vaccine roll-out was too slow, saying that there had been good reason for Europe's modest pace compared to other regions.

Asking for more patience from a pandemic-weary public, she stuck to her government's pledge to offer all German adults a COVID-19 vaccination by the end of the third quarter. She listed the decision to seek a regular, not an emergency, approval for vaccines in order to build public trust and the decision to stick to the prescribed interval between injections as reasons for the slower pace.

"The path has been slower at some points, but I think there were good reasons for this," she told journalists after a meeting with state leaders and representatives of pharmaceuticals companies and the European Commission. The EU's civil service and European Union governments have been under fire for making slower progress in vaccinating their populations against the coronavirus than Britain, Israel and the United States, especially after key suppliers cut their delivery estimates.

But Merkel said that even in a scenario in which vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and CureVac did not turn up, Germany would be able to offer every adult a jab by the end of the summer. No child vaccine has yet been approved. "It will remain tight in the first quarter," Berlin mayor Michael Mueller told the same news conference, while Bavarian premier Markus Soeder admitted that the wait would try the public's patience.

Merkel added that it was still unclear whether immunity would need to be renewed each year, and warned that there was no absolute certainty. A variant of the coronavirus could yet derail all plans. "If, for example, a mutant occurs on which the vaccine does not work, then we start all over again," she said. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt and Maria Sheahan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico investigates possible involvement of officials in killings of suspected migrants

Mexico is investigating whether any officials were involved in the suspected massacre of 19 people in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas after a truck reportedly seized by immigration authorities before the killings was found at the scene...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

Global shares rebounded from last weeks steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.A shift in the retail...

French COVID-19 indicators at a two-months high but no lockdown

Frances main COVID-19 indicators have reached two-month highs on average on Monday and the countrys ski lifts will remain closed throughout February but the government is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.President Emmanuel Ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising 1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021