23% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated on Tuesday in Karnataka

An estimated 23 per cent of thedesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Tuesday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking thetotal number of those vaccinated in the state so far to3,14,637, official data showed.

According to the data released by the office of thestate Health Minister, out of 600 targeted beneficiaries forvaccination, 140 was achieved till 8:30 PM on Tuesday in 5sessions held.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workersvaccinated against COVID-19 since January 16 to Tuesday 8:30pm stands at 3,14,637.

It is against the targeted 6,13,851 beneficiaries,with a cumulative coverage of 51 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event followingimmunization) cases reported across the state on Tuesday, thedepartment said.

The government has said that the health warriors whoare in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus will begiven priority, and persons with comorbidity are the nextpriority.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

