Left Menu

Brazil maker of Sputnik V vaccine sees greenlight on tests by next week

Marques said the strong efficacy results from late stage trials in Russia, published on Tuesday by The Lancet - 91.6% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 - will help speed up approval in Brazil sought by his firm União Quimica. "As soon as Brazil's health regulator approves the trials, we will start and they will take 60-90 days," he told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 03:55 IST
Brazil maker of Sputnik V vaccine sees greenlight on tests by next week

The Brazilian pharmaceutical company that will make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 expects regulatory approval for Phase III tests by this week or early next at the latest, its Chief Executive Officer Fernando Marques said on Tuesday. Marques said the strong efficacy results from late stage trials in Russia, published on Tuesday by The Lancet - 91.6% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 - will help speed up approval in Brazil sought by his firm União Quimica.

"As soon as Brazil's health regulator approves the trials, we will start and they will take 60-90 days," he told Reuters. The company has started making pilot lots of the active ingredients for the vaccine at its biotech facility in Brasilia as part of a technology transfer deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing Sputnik V.

Health regulator Anvisa said publication of the results in The Lancet was good news, but it still needed to see complete data from Phase I through III clinical trials. Marques expects commercial production to start in April and reach 8 million doses a month by May, for sale in Brazil and to neighboring nations that inquired about supplies of the vaccine.

Interest in the Russian vaccine has come from Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Ecuador, plus Argentina which started vaccinating its people in December with the Russian vaccine. Marques said his priority was to sell to the Brazilian government for its national immunization program before considering sales to the private sector.

"First the Brazilian population, so the country can return to function normally without this virus disrupting the economy," said Marques, who is the main owner of the family business. When production scales up, Marques expects that his company will be able to produce the vaccine for less than $10 for two doses, which are required to inoculate each person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival it has vowed to out-compete, and said it and would do so once it was in lockstep with allies and partners. President Joe Biden has spoke...

Biden treads carefully in unwinding hardline Trump immigration policies

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hardline policies. Biden also created a task force to ...

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs -judge

A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected former McDonalds Corp Chief Executive Steve Easterbrooks bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the fast-food chain seeking to recoup millions of dollars in severance pay because he allegedly covered up improper se...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord.Tehran has rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021