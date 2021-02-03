Left Menu

China sees daily new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in more than a month

China reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a month, official data showed on Wednesday, the latest indication that the current wave of the disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday break. A total of 25 cases were reported in the mainland on Feb. 2, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 30 case a day earlier and the lowest since 24 cases were reported on Jan. 2.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 06:39 IST
China sees daily new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest in more than a month

China reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a month, official data showed on Wednesday, the latest indication that the current wave of the disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday break.

A total of 25 cases were reported in the mainland on Feb. 2, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 30 case a day earlier and the lowest since 24 cases were reported on Jan. 2. The commission said 15 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, with northeastern Jilin province reporting eight new cases and the neighbouring Heilongjiang province reporting six. Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing and was once the part of the country hit hardest by the worst COVID-19 outbreak since March 2020, reported one new case.

Authorities in the worst-hit regions implemented strict measures including lockdowns, travel curbs and mass testing in a bid to contain the disease from spreading further during the Lunar New Year break, starting this year on Feb. 11, when hundreds of millions typically travel. Regional and national governments continue to discourage people from taking trips during the break, and the number of travellers during the period is expected to be down sharply amid heightened precautions.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 cases from 15 a day earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 89,619, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO team visits Wuhan research lab at centre of speculation

World Health Organization investigators on Wednesday visited a research centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus.The WHO teams visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology...

Actions in Myanmar constituted military coup d'état: US

The Myanmarese militarys actions on February 1, having deposed the duly-elected head of government, constituted a military coup detat, the US said on Tuesday, a determination that kicked off the process of sanctions on Myanmar.The United St...

Basketball-Simmons included in Australia's 24-man Olympic squad

Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons said it would be an amazing honour to represent Australia in this years Olympic Games after being named in Basketball Australias 24-man squad on Wednesday. The 24-year-old was one of 12 players w...

WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization visited on Wednesday a major virus research laboratory in Chinas central city of Wuhan, seeking clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Driving through thick ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021