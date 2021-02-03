Left Menu

WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization wrapped up a visit on Wednesday to a major virus research laboratory in China's central city of Wuhan, in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:38 IST
WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization wrapped up a visit on Wednesday to a major virus research laboratory in China's central city of Wuhan, in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The experts spent about 3-1/2 hours at the heavily-guarded Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been at the centre of some conspiracy theories that claim a laboratory leak caused the city's first coronavirus outbreak at the end of 2019.

Most scientists reject the hypothesis, but some speculate that a virus captured from the wild could have figured in lab experiments to test the risks of a human spillover and then escaped via an infected staff member. "Very interesting. Many questions," Thea Fischer, a Danish member of the team, called from her car as it sped away, in response to a question whether the team had found anything.

Some scientists have called for China to release details of all coronavirus samples studied at the lab, to see which most closely resembles SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory disease. "I am looking forward to a very productive day, meeting the key people here and asking all the important questions that need to be asked," team member Peter Daszak, who is the president of the EcoHealth Alliance, said from his car as it arrived earlier.

The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said its members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and have no contact with community members, because of health curbs. While the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic was first identified in Wuhan, Beijing has sought to cast doubt on the notion that it originated in China, pointing to imported frozen food as a conduit.

The team will spend two weeks in field work after having completed two weeks in hotel quarantine after arrival in Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone's service revenue returns to growth in third quarter

Vodafone, the worlds second largest mobile operator, said organic service revenue returned to growth in its third quarter, with a rise of 0.4 soundly beating analysts expectations for a fall of 0.1.Chief Executive Nick Read said there was m...

GSK, CureVac to develop next-generation COVID-19 vaccines

Britains GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting...

West Bengal allows 100 pc capacity for outdoor sports events

The West Bengal government on Wednesday allowed stadiums and sports complexes outside containment zones with full seating capacity for outdoor sports events following social distancing, use of masks, and sanitisers. Further, the state gover...

Ex-chairman of Malaysian palm agency Felda found guilty of bribery - report

The former chairman of Malaysias state palm plantation agency Felda was sentenced on Wednesday to six years jail and a fine of 15.45 million ringgit 3.82 million after being found guilty of bribery, national news agency Bernama reported. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021