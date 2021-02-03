Sweden registers 4,310 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,310 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 124 new deaths, taking the total to 11,939. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

