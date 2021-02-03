Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says level of COVID infections still alarmingly high

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the levels of COVID-19 infections remained "alarmingly high", adding he hoped the vaccination programme would still allow the government to open schools from March 8.

Although "there are some signs of hope, the numbers of COVID patients in hospital are beginning to fall for the first time since the onset of this new wave, the level of infection is still alarmingly high," Johnson told a media conference.

