Nicaragua approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine
The Health Ministry reported Tuesday nearly 6,300 confirmed infections and 170 deaths, but the Citizen Observatory made up of activists and independent doctors has said the countrys COVID-19 death toll is approached 3,000.Nicaraguas approval of Sputnik V follows Mexicos on Tuesday.PTI | Managua | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:29 IST
Nicaragua's government said Wednesday that it had approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
"Nicaragua is advancing in its negotiations with Russia to supply" the vaccine, said the government outlet El 19 Digital.
It was the first vaccine approved in Nicaragua, which still awaits its first doses.
The government had said in January that it had initiated efforts to acquire vaccines from various laboratories around the world and hoped to vaccinate 3.7 million people in an initial stage.
The government of President Daniel Ortega has been criticised for not implementing stricter health measures to slow the virus' spread. The Health Ministry reported Tuesday nearly 6,300 confirmed infections and 170 deaths, but the Citizen Observatory made up of activists and independent doctors has said the country's COVID-19 death toll is approached 3,000.
Nicaragua's approval of Sputnik V follows Mexico's on Tuesday. Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela are among other left-leaning governments in the hemisphere that have approved the vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Argentina approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for over-60s
First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina
Argentina hails German Falklands travel request as support for sovereignty claim
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Chile-Argentina border region – GFZ
Argentina hails German Falklands travel request as support for sovereignty claim