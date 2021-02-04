Left Menu

Carp diem: Vietnamese mark Lunar New Year with annual fish release

"Regardless of whether there's an outbreak, Vietnamese will still follow the tradition of releasing the fish, but COVID-19 has made people keep a safe distance," said Tran Van Toi, as he released orange carp from a plastic bag by Hanoi's West Lake. In recent years, as awareness about plastic pollution grows, environmental groups have started to organise special drop-off points for the carp, so as to better manage the excess waste caused by stray plastic bags.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:15 IST
Carp diem: Vietnamese mark Lunar New Year with annual fish release
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnamese kicked off preparations for the Lunar New Year festival on Thursday by releasing ornamental carp into rivers and lakes - an age-old ceremony held one week before the "Tet" holiday officially begins.

The tradition stems from the fable of three "Kitchen Gods" who ride on the back of a carp before noon to meet a Jade Emperor, to whom they report the affairs of each household. "Releasing the fish makes me feel better about myself," said Nguyen Hong Nhung, a resident of Hanoi. "It's like I've done a good deed, so I'll be luckier in the new year".

Thursday's event, which takes place across Vietnam, was slightly more muted than previous years, following the detection of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases across several northern provinces. Thanks to aggressive contact tracing and targeted mass testing, Vietnam has kept its tally to a low 1,948 cases, and 35 deaths.

Despite that, the recent confirmation that Vietnam's latest outbreak was of the more contagious variant of the disease first detected in Britain led some to take extra precautions. "Regardless of whether there's an outbreak, Vietnamese will still follow the tradition of releasing the fish, but COVID-19 has made people keep a safe distance," said Tran Van Toi, as he released orange carp from a plastic bag by Hanoi's West Lake.

In recent years, as awareness about plastic pollution grows, environmental groups have started to organise special drop-off points for the carp, so as to better manage the excess waste caused by stray plastic bags. On Hanoi's iconic Long Bien bridge, one group carried signs that read "RELEASE THE FISH, NOT THE PLASTIC BAGS!".

Thich Tinh Giac, a monk, noted the trend: "This year, due to COVID, there are fewer people releasing fish here, but there is a major change in attitude towards plastic bags," Giac said. "After years of persuasion, now they don't throw the plastic bags into the water anymore but collect them to be recycled".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists decode how coronavirus mutates, escapes antibodies

Scientists have identified a pattern of mutations in the novel coronavirus which enable it to evade the immune systems antibodies, findings that shed light on how the virus may possibly escape existing vaccines and therapeutics.According to...

Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in south Lebanon

A prominent Lebanese Shiite publisher who criticized Iran-backed Hezbollah was found shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, two security sources and his family said.A judge following the case said the body of Lokman Slim had fo...

Carp diem: Vietnamese mark Lunar New Year with annual fish release

Vietnamese kicked off preparations for the Lunar New Year festival on Thursday by releasing ornamental carp into rivers and lakes - an age-old ceremony held one week before the Tet holiday officially begins.The tradition stems from the fabl...

Hindalco's arm Novelis Q3 net income rises to USD 177 million

Novelis, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, on Thursday posted a 65.4 per cent increase in its net income to USD 177 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a net income of USD 107 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021