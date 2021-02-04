Left Menu

Limpopo ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Mathabatha on Thursday said the province has been allocated 44 526 COVID-19 vaccine doses for the provincial Department of Health staff members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:59 IST
Limpopo ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine
Addressing the media in Polokwane, Mathabatha said the Technical Vaccinenical Working Group comprises representatives from various units at the Provincial Department of Health. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha says the province is ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and has established structures to oversee the process.

Mathabatha on Thursday said the province has been allocated 44 526 COVID-19 vaccine doses for the provincial Department of Health staff members.

Addressing the media in Polokwane, Mathabatha said the Technical Vaccinenical Working Group comprises representatives from various units at the Provincial Department of Health.

"It is already common knowledge that the vaccine will not be immediately available for everyone, therefore, a prioritisation system will be applied.

"It is important to note that, currently, pregnant women and children under the age of 18 years will be excluded from vaccination, since this group has not yet being studied for vaccine efficacy," Mathabatha said.

Priority will be given to those considered to be essential for societal functioning; those considered to be most at risk of infection and serious outcomes, above 60 years with comorbid conditions; those living in overcrowded settings and those who are most at risk of transmitting SARS Cov-2 to others.

To date, the province has identified 39 sites that are ready to administer the vaccination process throughout the province.

"Our infrastructure systems and controls here in Limpopo are ready for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine," Mathabatha said.

Mathabatha said as part of the enrolment for the vaccine programme, all health workers in the province will complete online registration.

"Coronavirus has so far destroyed economies and livelihoods. This invisible virus has caused more deaths in our communities, resulted in joblessness and negatively impacted all our livelihoods.

"Therefore, the vaccine, among others, is seen by all countries of the world as a positive measure towards the fight against Coronavirus," Mathabatha said.

He stressed that no person will be forced to vaccinate.

Limpopo will introduce the vaccine through a phased approach.

- Phase 1: Vaccination will be to all the frontline workers in both the public and private health sectors.

- Phase 2: High-risk groups including persons in congregate settings, the person who are 60 years and older, persons who are above 18 years with co-morbidities, other essential workers including teachers, police, security, funeral parlour, retail food, banking sector, local government, government officials, miners, etc,

- Phase 3: Vaccination will be open to all the people in Limpopo.

Mathabatha called on people in the province to continue to avoid overcrowded areas including funerals, soccer tournaments, weddings, shebeens, taverns and other mass gatherings.

"Let us all continue to wear our face masks, practice social distancing, continue washing our hands with water and soap and sanitising.

"Our lives are more important than entertainment. Once life is lost, is lost it can never be regained," the Premier said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5L patients of rare disease, treatment costs in crores; govt lacks budget: HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday by the Ministry of Health that there are over five lakh patients suffering from rare disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy DMD in the country and genetic therapy is required to be provided to them...

At least 147 people detained in Myanmar since coup - activist group

At least 147 people have been detained in Myanmar since this weeks coup, including activists, lawmakers and officials from the ousted government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners AAPP said on Thursday.T...

India's COVID positivity rate dips to 5.42 pc: Health ministry

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 5.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.82 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Eight states and union territories, which have a ...

GEECL petitions Mamata against siege at co plant

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd GEECL has petitioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against some locals laying a siege on the firms gas gathering station at Asansol in the state, disrupting supplies to customers.The siege w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021