COVID: RT-PCR test mandatory for participation in religious events, festivals in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has made RT-PCR tests for detecting coronavirus mandatory for those participating in religious events or celebrating festivals in the state.

Those willing to attend a fair in the state will have to register in advance with the district administration concerned, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar referring to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government Wednesday night.

The SOPs were issued as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 during festivals, fairs and religious events, he said.

“The government would widely publicise, and also convey to all other state governments that devotees with negative RT-PCR test reports (tests done in 72 hours prior to the date of visit) shall only be allowed to enter all such religious festivals and fairs. Devotees may have such test reports either on their mobile phones or carry a hard copy,” as per the SOPs.

According to the government, only coronavirus vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers will be deployed at such places.

There should be a registration of the devotees and a medical certification regimen on the similar lines as being practiced for the Amarnath Yatra.

All devotees desirous of attending religious events/fairs shall have to register with the district administration concerned and obtain a medical certificate from the nearest health centre, district hospital or medical college in their respective states, the SOPs stated.

The enforcement agencies will levy fines on those not wearing face masks or not following physical distancing norms, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)