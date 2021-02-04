Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 48,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) A total of 4,434 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 48,378, a senior health official said.

A total of 6,809 health workers were to be administered the vaccine across 89 sessions on Thursday, out of which 4,434 could be given the jabs, which is 65.12 per cent coverage, he said.

The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has now risen to 48,378 against a target of around 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

A total of 43,944 people were administered vaccine till February 3. The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs.

A total of 3,299 people were vaccinated on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23, 510 on January 27 and 4,794 on January 28, 4,070 on January 29, 4,816 on January 30, 5700 on February one, 6,136 on February 2 and 4,356 on February 3. One case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in the state on Thursday, Jindal said.

The number of AEFI in the state during COVID vaccination till now is 85, he added. PTI DJI KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

