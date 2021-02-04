'Developing nations to report two-third cancer cases by 2025'

Geneva-based organisation UnionInternational for Cancer Control (UICC) on Thursday said thatby 2025, two-third of the cancer cases in the world will comefrom the developing countries.

UICC president Anil D'Cruz said this while addressinga gathering organised on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

''The distressing part of cancer is that at presenttwo-third of it comes from the high developed westerncountries and one-third from the developing countries,'' hesaid.

''But the pendulum is going to swing...By 2025, two-third of the cases will be from the developing country likeours. We are going to face the brunt of this cancer epidemic,''he said during the event organised by Gokarna OncologyAssociation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health MinisterVishwajit Rane were present for the function.

D'ruz said that the government and private sectorshould have cancer control priorities in place.

''Cancer control is not something done in isolation.

The approach should be multi-pronged. You should haveprevention, early detection and state-of-the-art treatment,he said.

''Goa is a fine place. It has great infrastructure, butbecause of the mindset, people go to Mumbai, Belgavi or otherplaces for treatment. Time has come to change,'' he said.

D'Cruz urged the government to look at cancer controlpolicy that would help patients.

He said the UICC is ready to help Goa in creatingCancer Control Plan.

''The first thing in cancer control plan is to havestrong registry. We need to look what kind of interventionsare required,'' he added.

The chief minister said that over the last few years,the status of the cancer in our state is very different fromthe rest of the country.

''The occurrence of cancer cases in Goa is similar tothe western world. The breast and colon cancer here is higherthan the national average,'' he said.

''This could be due to many factors like lifestyle ofthe people, unhealthy food habits, late pregnancy etc comparedto the rest of the country,'' he said.

Rane said that the state is taking forward the projectabout tertiary cancer care in the state.

