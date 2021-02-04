Left Menu

Israel says vaccine has almost halved COVID cases among over-60s

Vaccination of Israelis over the age of 60 has reduced the rate of that age group getting COVID-19 by almost half and the number of serious cases in that cohort by more than a quarter in the last two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:34 IST
Israel says vaccine has almost halved COVID cases among over-60s
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vaccination of Israelis over the age of 60 has reduced the rate of that age group getting COVID-19 by almost half and the number of serious cases in that cohort by more than a quarter in the last two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday. Israel began its vaccination program on Dec. 19 and has so far reached 35% of the 9 million population, the government says. It has set March as a target date for reaching 50% of the population in hope of outpacing high-contagion virus variants, but worries about ebbing turnout.

Netanyahu touted the success of the programme in televised remarks to his cabinet, which convened to discuss a proposed extension of a more than five-week-old national lockdown. "Over the last 16 days, among those over age 60, there has been a reduction of 26% in hospitalisation for serious (complications) and an around 45% reduction in confirmed cases. This is a direct outcome of the vaccines," he said.

Netanyahu has said that 95% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel - the total tally was 4,975 as of Thursday - have been among the over-60s. According to the Health Ministry, 84% of the over 60s have now received the vaccine, made by Pfizer Inc. It did not immediately provide a more detailed breakdown of how many of these people had received both vaccine doses and when.

"Go get vaccinated. The vaccines work," Netanyahu said. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalmia Bharat's net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 183 cr in Dec quarter

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 183 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, helped by sales volume growth and increase in margins.The company had posted a net...

U.S. will hold Russia accountable for its "malign" actions - National Security Adviser

White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday the U.S. will be holding Russia accountable for a range of malign activities.Sullivan said the U.S. will act on Russia in a time and manner of our choosing. Reporting By A...

Trust MF's maiden debt fund raises Rs 583 cr

Trust Mutual Fund, which entered the market last month, on Thursday said its maiden fund has raised Rs 582.68 crore. The first day AUM after the closure of the banking and PSU debt fund was Rs 580.24 crore from over 500 investors spread acr...

India issues mutual legal assistance request to USA for investigation in Referendum 2020 case: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday said that India has issued a mutual legal assistance request to the USA for investigation in the matter of Sikhs for JusticeReferendum 2020. We have issued a mutual legal assistance request t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021