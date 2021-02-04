Over 1 lakh healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccines in UP: Govt

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh taking the total number of those who have been administered the jabs to 5.4 lakh, a government release said.

Almost 1,600 sessions were held throughout the day for administering vaccines, the statement read.

The vaccination for the frontline workers will start in the state from February 5 and the process of vaccination for healthcare workers and frontline workers would be completed by March 25, it said.

There are around 8 lakh frontline workers in the state, the statement said.

After March 25, the vaccination process of those above 50 years of age will be started.

The statement said the strategy against coronavirus pandemic has proved to be more successful in UP in comparison to other states due to which the number of active cases stood at 4,629 on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 169 new cases have been reported while 263 people were discharged during the same period, the statement said, adding that altogether over 2.8 crore samples have been tested in the state so far.

