Left Menu

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccines in UP: Govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:26 IST
Over 1 lakh healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccines in UP: Govt

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh taking the total number of those who have been administered the jabs to 5.4 lakh, a government release said.

Almost 1,600 sessions were held throughout the day for administering vaccines, the statement read.

The vaccination for the frontline workers will start in the state from February 5 and the process of vaccination for healthcare workers and frontline workers would be completed by March 25, it said.

There are around 8 lakh frontline workers in the state, the statement said.

After March 25, the vaccination process of those above 50 years of age will be started.

The statement said the strategy against coronavirus pandemic has proved to be more successful in UP in comparison to other states due to which the number of active cases stood at 4,629 on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 169 new cases have been reported while 263 people were discharged during the same period, the statement said, adding that altogether over 2.8 crore samples have been tested in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny

The slide in shares of GameStop Corp and other recent favorites of retail investors deepened on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she needed to understand deeply the trading frenzy that has gripped Wall Street.A swar...

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021