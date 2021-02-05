Left Menu

UnitedHealth names former Glaxo CEO Witty to lead company

UnitedHealth Group is promoting former GlaxoSmithKline leader Sir Andrew Witty to become the health insurance providers next CEO immediately.The company said Thursday that current CEO David Wichmann will retire, more than three years after being promoted from his role as company president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:35 IST
UnitedHealth names former Glaxo CEO Witty to lead company

UnitedHealth Group is promoting former GlaxoSmithKline leader Sir Andrew Witty to become the health insurance provider's next CEO immediately.

The company said Thursday that current CEO David Wichmann will retire, more than three years after being promoted from his role as company president. The 56-year-old Witty had served as CEO of UnitedHealth's Optum segment and then became president of the parent company in November 2019. Before that, he ran the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline for several years.

Witty took a leave of absence last spring from UnitedHealth to help lead a World Health Organization push to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development. He returned at the end of the year. UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly in the United States. It also has been growing the Optum segment Witty ran. That business operates one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

UnitedHealth also named UnitedHealthcare leader Dirk McMahon its president and chief operating officer. The leadership changes come a few weeks after UnitedHealth reported fourth-quarter earnings that easily beat expectations on Wall Street. The company earned $15.4 billion last year after bringing in more than $200 billion in revenue.

Wichmann, 59, joined UnitedHealth in 1998 and became its CEO in September 2017.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. slipped 2% to $330.41 while broader markets climbed in Thursday afternoon trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Mori's 'jaw-dropping' comments show system needs a shake-up - WST head

Sexist comments by Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori are further evidence that the whole sporting system needs a shake-up, Womens Sport Trust chief executive Tammy Parlour said on Thursday.Former Japanese Prime Minister Mori, 83, apologised...

Italy's Draghi starts govt talks, gets PD backing and softer stance from 5-Star

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi started talks on Thursday on forming a new Italian government as the largest party in parliament as the 5-Star Movement, softened its initial hostility to his appointment. The centre-left Demo...

Biden says Myanmar's military should relinquish power after coup; release advocates, activists and officials

Myanmars military should relinquish power and release advocates, activists and officials after the generals staged a coup, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday.Biden added that force should never be ...

Macron backs U.S.-Iran dialogue, floats himself as 'honest broker'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the U.S. willingness to engage with Iran, offered himself as an honest broker on the nuclear issue and said Saudi Arabia and Israel must ultimately be involved somehow.We do need to fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021