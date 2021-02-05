EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in IndiaReuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:54 IST
Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday.
The U.S. company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, had a meeting with India's drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said. "Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," it said in a statement to Reuters, adding it will in the future look to resubmit its application with the additional information that the regulator requires.
