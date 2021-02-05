Left Menu

German health official warns of further spread of coronavirus variants

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:52 IST
German health official warns of further spread of coronavirus variants
Representative Image

A more contagious coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain currently accounts for just under 6% of cases in Germany, a senior health official said on Friday.

However, Lothar Wieler, chief of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, warned that it was to be expected that the variant will spread further. The situation is still not under control, he said at a news conference.

