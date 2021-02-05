Left Menu

COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc

On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the lowest in the last 10 months.On February 2, the count dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:33 IST
COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities.

The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2, the lowest in the last 10 months.

These new cases came out of the 59,964 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,873 with two new fatalities, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Friday slightly rose to 1,206 from 1,194, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 37,770 RT-PCR tests and 22,194 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the ''lowest in the last 10 months''.

On February 2, the count dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Protests against Myanmar junta spread despite arrests

Teachers and students in Myanmar rallied on Friday to a growing civil disobedience campaign as the anti-coup protest movement won the support of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyis party.Stepping up measures to quell discontent, police arrested...

"Unprecedented success", says President Kovind as curtains come down on Aero India-2021

President Ram Nath Kovind onFriday said Aero India 2021 is a living proof of Indiasever-growing strength in the defence and aerospace sectors atthe global level as curtains came down on the three-day event.He said the event will contribute ...

Italy's 5-Star founder Grillo set to meet Draghi for key talks

Beppe Grillo, the former comedian who founded the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, will lead it at a meeting on Saturday with Mario Draghi set to determine whether the prime minister designate can form a government, sources said.Without ...

Serbia sees production of Sputnik V by the year-end - president

Serbia will invest as much as necessary to start domestic production of Russias Sputnik V by the end of the year, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.A group of Russian experts is expected to visit Serbia next week for talks about loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021