South Africa says secured enough vaccines for at least 26 mln people

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in parliament on Friday that the country had secured enough COVID-19 vaccines for at least 26 million people.

Africa's most industrialised economy aims to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of its population, to reach herd immunity. It has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, and received its first shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India this week.

A health ministry presentation said the government had signed a term sheet for 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at $10 a dose. One of the conditions for J&J's vaccine was the establishment of a no-fault compensation system for adverse events, it said.

The presentation added that Moderna had offered the country 200,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine priced at $30-$42 a dose in the second quarter, with more doses available in the third quarter.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

