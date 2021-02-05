Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Mutations of the novel coronavirus are more infectious, new data shows, as vaccine distribution progresses globally and countries consider whether to ease or strengthen restrictions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * Britain will place travellers arriving from COVID-19 hot spots in quarantine in hotels from Feb. 15. * Hotels, cinemas and theatres will reopen in Poland from mid-February at maximum half capacity, as the government takes tentative steps to reopen the economy amid rising frustration among businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:33 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mutations of the novel coronavirus are more infectious, new data shows, as vaccine distribution progresses globally and countries consider whether to ease or strengthen restrictions.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Britain will place travellers arriving from COVID-19 hot spots in quarantine in hotels from Feb. 15.

* Hotels, cinemas and theatres will reopen in Poland from mid-February at maximum half capacity, as the government takes tentative steps to reopen the economy amid rising frustration among businesses. * Two leading French health officials called for new restrictive measures, taking the opposite view of the government.

* Hungary may start inoculating people with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine next week after it granted the shot emergency use approval, making it the first EU country to do so. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data, the food and drug safety ministry said, as the country granted conditional approval to Celltrion Inc's COVID-19 antibody treatment. * New Zealand said it will start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* China reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in over a month, suggesting that the latest wave of the disease is subsiding. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum as the U.S. Senate narrowly approved a budget blueprint allowing Democrats to push the legislation through Congress in coming weeks with or without Republican support. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has had a negative COVID-19 test, less than two weeks after the 67-year-old announced he had contracted the virus.

* Panama's government is seeking 3 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for 1.5 million people, hoping to receive them by March. * Brazil's prosecutor-general has opened a preliminary investigation into its president and health minister for possible negligence in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in Manaus city.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Yemen expects a first batch of 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by March through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, and Saudi Arabia could separately finance shots for around 50% of the population, agencies involved have said.

* Israel has extended its third COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, at which point nationwide curbs will be eased slowly. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator's demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study. * Drugmaker AstraZeneca has applied for approval of its vaccine in Japan.

* Recent data from Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands has shown that the analysed coronavirus mutations are more infectious, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares approached record highs on Friday while the dollar and oil topped recent milestones, as progress in vaccine distribution and U.S. stimulus hopes prompted bets on further normalisation of the global economy. * U.S. job growth likely rebounded in January as authorities began easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses with the ebbing pace of infections.

* Indonesia's economy suffered its first full-year contraction in over two decades in 2020, shrinking slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter. * Pacific island nations are turning to the China-backed AIIB development bank to plug funding gaps in their pandemic-ravaged budgets, stoking fears the region is becoming more dependent on Beijing.

(Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. labor board denies Amazon's request to halt Alabama union election

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday denied Amazon.com Incs motion to halt the union election at the companys Bessemer, Alabama warehouse and its request to review the decision to hold the election by mail.The election will now...

Arunachal has highest COVID-19 recovery rate in India: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh has thehighest COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.61 per cent among allother states in India, a minister claimed on Friday.The total caseload in the northeastern state stands at16,829, while 16,765 people have recovered from the...

More Guatemalan victims identified in Mexican massacre

Three more Guatemalan victims have been identified among the 19 people killed in a massacre in Mexicos northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month, Mexican authorities said on Friday. Authorities have been working to identify the bodies usi...

Delhi govt plans to come up with new excise policy

The Delhi government has planned to come up with a new Excise policy which it said could become a model across the country. According to a statement from the Delhi government on Friday, this policy will be finalized soon and today the neces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021