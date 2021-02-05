Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination for frontline personnel in Telangana to begin from Saturday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:08 IST
COVID-19 vaccination forfrontline personnel, including police,municipal, panchayatraj and revenue staff, would begin in Telangana fromSaturday.

The total number of these beneficiaries is 1,88,402,an official release said on Friday.

The state government has conducted inoculation forgovernment and private healthcare personnel since theprogramme began on January 16.

The cumulative number of personnel vaccinated as ofFriday was 1,93,485, it said.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Eatala Rajendertold reporters that the spread of COVID-19 is on the wane inthe state with only a few hundred cases being reported daily.

The number of deaths is also either one or two perday, he said.PTI SJR BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

