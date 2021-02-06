Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:24 IST
COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.

The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2, the lowest in the last 10 months.

The fresh cases came out of 59,964 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,873 with two new fatalities, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Friday slightly rose to 1,206 from 1,194, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 37,770 RT-PCR tests and 22,194 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the ''lowest in the last 10 months''.

''Corona severity is going down still we should be careful.Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe,'' he had said in a tweet.

On February 2, the count dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last few months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively.

Amid improvement in the pandemic situation in the national capital, six more Delhi government hospitals have been turned into non-COVID facilities, according to an official order.

The six hospitals are -- GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital, DCB Hospital, SGM Hospital, ASBG Hospital, and SRC Hospital -- according to the order dated February 3.

The total number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in five major Delhi government hospitals, including LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, which are partial coronavirus facilities, stands at 1,470.

In January, Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital, and Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital were made non-COVID facilities.

According to the Friday's bulletin, out of the total number of 6,265 beds in COVID hospitals, 5,684 are vacant.

It said 57 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was over 5.8 lakh while the total tests stood at over 1.1 crore.

The bulletin said that 6,23,714 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 988 on Friday from 1,006 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation rose to 452 on Friday from 397 the previous day. PTI KND HDA

