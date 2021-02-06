All travellers to UK be tested twice for COVID upon arrival -The Telegraph

Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported on Friday. The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from COVID-19 hot spots.

Testing will now include arrivals from all countries in addition to those coming from the hot spots, the Telegraph reported, adding that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the plans next week. The UK government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

