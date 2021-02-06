Left Menu

COVID-19: Six more deaths, 183 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:37 IST
COVID-19: Six more deaths, 183 new cases in Punjab

Six more fatalities due to coronavirus in Punjab pushed the death toll to 5,640, while 183 new cases took the infection count to 1,74,439 on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,156 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now.

Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Ludhiana reported 32 cases, Mohali 25 and Jalandhar 20, A total of 166 coronavirus patients were discharged in the past 24 hours after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,66,643, as per the bulletin.

Seven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 81 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said A total of 45,76,958 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD TIRTIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021