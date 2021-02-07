Left Menu

New Ebola case detected in eastern Congo, health ministry says

A new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the city of Butembo, and the infected person has died, the health ministry said on Sunday. The emergence of more cases could complicate efforts to eradicate COVID-19, which has infected 23,600 people and killed 681 in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:29 IST
New Ebola case detected in eastern Congo, health ministry says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

A new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the city of Butembo, and the infected person has died, the health ministry said on Sunday. A woman was found with symptoms of the deadly virus in the town of Biena on Feb. 1 and died in hospital in Butembo on Feb. 3. She was married to a man who had contracted the virus in a previous outbreak.

"The provincial response team is already hard at work. It will be supported by the national response team which will visit Butembo shortly," the statement said. The announcement potentially marks the start of Congo's 12th Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered near the Ebola River in 1976, more than double any other country.

It comes nearly three months after Congo announced the end to its 11th outbreak hundreds of miles away in the west, which infected 130 people and killed 55. That outbreak overlapped with an earlier one in the east that killed more than 2,200 people, the second-most in the disease's history. The emergence of more cases could complicate efforts to eradicate COVID-19, which has infected 23,600 people and killed 681 in Democratic Republic of Congo. A vaccination campaign is expected to start in the first half of this year.

Congo's equatorial forests are a natural reservoir for the Ebola virus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...

What can be bigger offer than suspending farm laws for 18 months: Som Parkash

Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday said the government is ready for talks with the agitating farmers and asked whether there can be an offer bigger than suspending the contentious agriculture laws for 18 months.He said the government was ...

C'garh: STF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals

A jawan of the Special Task ForceSTF was on Sunday killed when a pressure improvisedexplosive device IED, planted by Naxals, went off inChhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said.The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peddagellurvillage...

Christian community donates over Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction: Karna DyCM office

Members of the Christian communityhere on Sunday contributed more than Rs one crore for theconstruction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the office ofDeputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.At a meeting with a group of commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021