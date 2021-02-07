Sikkim reports two more COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,110

Sikkim reported two fresh casesof COVID-19, pushing the tally to 6,110, an official said onSunday.

The state now has 70 active cases, while 5,810patients have recovered from the disease. Ninety-five peoplehave migrated out, he said.

A total of 135 patients have died due to thecontagion, the official said.

Sikkim tested 183 samples in the past 24 hours to takethe total number of such clinical examinations to 75,827.

