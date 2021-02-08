Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,535 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:58 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,535 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,535 to 2,288,545, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 158 to 61,675, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League: Chelsea defeat Sheffield United, move to fifth spot

Mason Mount and Jorginho got among the goals as Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Bramall Lane on Monday. With this win, Chelsea moved to the fifth spot in Premier League sta...

Stranger Things Season 4 won’t mark end, Ross Duffer, Natalia Dyer share interesting things

Netflixs science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things is going to be quite interesting than before. Fans will be happy to learn that Stranger Things Season 4 is not going to end the series. The upcoming season was already renewed in Septemb...

Pant to donate match fee towards rescue operations in Uttarakhand

Indias swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he will donate his match fee towards rescue operations for the glacier burst in Uttarakhand and also encouraged others to come forward and contribute.A glacier broke off at Joshima...

153 missing from Tapovan project sites after Uttarakhand glacier burst

Following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, boulders and debris washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021