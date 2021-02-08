Left Menu

Seoul to give free COVID-19 tests to pets

South Koreas capital says it will give pet dogs and cats free coronavirus tests if they come into contact with infected humans and show symptoms.Seoul official Park Yoo-mi told an online briefing that pets found infected with the virus must be quarantined at their homes or a city-run facility for 14 days.The central government last week released guidelines on virus tests on pets, after a cat in the southeastern city of Jinju became the countrys first animal confirmed to have COVID-19.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:37 IST
Seoul to give free COVID-19 tests to pets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's capital says it will give pet dogs and cats free coronavirus tests if they come into contact with infected humans and show symptoms.

Seoul official Park Yoo-mi told an online briefing that pets found infected with the virus must be quarantined at their homes or a city-run facility for 14 days.

The central government last week released guidelines on virus tests on pets, after a cat in the southeastern city of Jinju became the country's first animal confirmed to have COVID-19. The cat belongs to a mother and daughter who were among dozens of confirmed patients associated with a Jinju religious facility.

Park said officials are ready to conduct free tests of pets starting Monday.

Seoul officials say there is no evidence that animals transmit the virus to humans. They say authorities will test pets, not all animals, because they are in close contact with humans.

Other local governments plan to launch similar tests for pets in line with the central government's guidelines.

South Korea's tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases fell below 300 on Monday for the first time in more than two months as authorities slightly eased tough physical distancing rules. Officials began allowing restaurants, coffee shops, indoor gyms and other facilities outside the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region to stay open an hour longer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM Rawat says he is himself monitoring relief work; Centre, many states have offered help too.

Uttarakhand CM Rawat says he is himself monitoring relief work Centre, many states have offered help too....

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local GMT 11 2130 SABALENKA SEALS WIN IN STRAIGHT SETSBelarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed a comfortable 6-0 6-4 win over 100th-r...

Famed production designer Roy Christopher dies at 85

Roy Christopher, the multiple Emmy-winning production designer behind numerous awards shows as well as Murphy Brown, Frasier, and Wings, died on February 2. He was 85. According to Variety, a representative confirmed to the outlet that Chri...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now South Africa halts AstraZeneca rolloutSouth Africa halted Mondays planned rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021