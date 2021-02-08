Left Menu

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:22 IST
COVID-19: Pakistan’s death toll crosses 12,000-mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan's death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 12,000-mark on Monday with 59 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that 1,037 people tested positive in the same period, taking the total number of cases to 555,511.

At least 511,502 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,828 patients are in a critical condition, it said.

So far, 251,047 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 160,935 in Punjab; 68,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 41,994 in Islamabad; 18,869 in Balochistan; 9,219 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 4,916 in Gilgit-Baltistan, the ministry said.

Furthermore, 4,900 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab; 4,119 in Sindh; 1,957 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 480 in Islamabad; 272 in PoK; 196 in Balochistan and 102 in Gilgit-Baltistan, it said.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,224,869 tests and 32,149 in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

