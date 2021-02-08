Left Menu

3 new COVID cases in Noida, recovery rate 99.48%

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:08 IST
3 new COVID cases in Noida, recovery rate 99.48%

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the district's infection tally to 25,402, according to official data.

The active cases came down to 41 from 42 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 99.48 per cent, the Health Department said.

Four more patients got discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 25,270, the fifth highest in the state. The death toll stands at 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state came down to 3,442, while the overall recoveries reached 5.89 lakh and the death toll climbed to 8,691 on Monday, the data showed. PTI KISHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future Retail gets relief from Delhi HC bench in RIL deal case

Future Retail Ltd FRL on Monday said the Delhi High Court has ruled that statutory authorities cannot be restrained from acting in accordance with law and stayed a previous order on status quo of its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance.Updat...

MVA allies will contest elections together: Nana Patole

Ruling allies in Maharashtra- theShiv Sena, NCP and Congress--will contest all elections in thestate together, state Congress president Nana Patole said onMonday.However, the views of Congress leaders and workerswill also be considered in c...

Fire at Berlin migrant centre leaves many injured - fire brigade

A fire broke out on Monday at a building in Berlin that houses newly arrived asylum seekers, the fire brigade said on Twitter, adding that many people were injured. It was not clear what had caused the fire on Niedstrasse in the German capi...

EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's Moscow trip

Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EUs foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week. The tit-for-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021