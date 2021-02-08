COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.

According to an official statement, 22,200healthcare and 14,066 frontline workers were vaccinatedagainst coronavirus during the day.

The government said 36,013 of the beneficiaries wereadministered the Covishield vaccine, while the remaining 253beneficiaries received the home-grown Covaxin.

The statement said 5,09,746 persons have beenvaccinated in the state till now.

Of these, 4,854 were administered Covaxin vaccine.

Thevaccinationdrivebegan in the state on January16 as part of the nationwide programme.

