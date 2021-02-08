Left Menu

COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:14 IST
COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.

According to an official statement, 22,200healthcare and 14,066 frontline workers were vaccinatedagainst coronavirus during the day.

The government said 36,013 of the beneficiaries wereadministered the Covishield vaccine, while the remaining 253beneficiaries received the home-grown Covaxin.

The statement said 5,09,746 persons have beenvaccinated in the state till now.

Of these, 4,854 were administered Covaxin vaccine.

Thevaccinationdrivebegan in the state on January16 as part of the nationwide programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White House

The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last seasons NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe.The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dan...

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Goa BJP condemns use of 'intemperate' language against CM Sawant, others at mining dependents' rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Goa Pradesh on Monday condemned the intemperate language used against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanawade, and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar at a rally of mining dependant...

New figures suggest Russia had third highest COVID-19 death toll in 2020

Russias state statistics service on Monday reported 162,429 deaths related to COVID-19 in Russia last year, a tally that is much higher than previously reported and amounts to the worlds third highest death toll from the disease in 2020. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021