Britain deploying surge testing in areas around Manchester over new COVID-19 variants
Britain's Health Department said on Monday that 'surge testing' was being deployed in areas around Manchester in connection to new variants of COVID-19. The department said that further targeted areas will have additional testing made available to control and suppress the spread of the new variants. "Surge testing is in addition to existing extensive testing", a spokeswoman for the NHS Test and Trace said in a statement.Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:04 IST
"Surge testing is in addition to existing extensive testing", a spokeswoman for the NHS Test and Trace said in a statement. "People living in this targeted area within these locations are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not".
