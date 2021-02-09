Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Johnson confident in AstraZeneca vaccine after S Africa move https://on.ft.com/2Lw7fS3 Mike Ashley's Frasers Group sells stake in French Connection https://on.ft.com/3p09laI

Senior Fed official shrugs off inflation risks from stimulus plan https://on.ft.com/3q4A8Uq Overview

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was "very confident" in the vaccines the UK was rolling out, saying they were "effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing." Mike Ashley's Frasers Group sold its 25% stake in French Connection last week, jumping aboard a share price rally sparked by rumours of a potential takeover.

Richmond Fed president Tom Barkin has shrugged off concerns that further fiscal stimulus might generate an unhealthy jump in inflation this year, saying the US economic recovery still needs support. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

