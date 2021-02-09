Left Menu

Pakistan approves Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The authorisation to M/s AGP Ltd, Karachi as sole proprietor of M/s Russian Direct Investment Fund is valid till April 1, 2021, the document said, adding it was for immunisation of individuals above 18 years of age. A fourth vaccine candidate, developed by CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO), has also completed clinical trials in the South Asian nation of 220 million people, showing 65.7% efficacy in symptomatic cases and a 90.98% success rate in severe cases in an interim analysis of global trials, Sultan said on Monday.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:39 IST
Russia's Sputnik-V has become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Pakistan for emergency use after China's Sinopharm and the ones developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the country's health minister said on Tuesday. "Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorisation)," the minister, Faisal Sultan, told Reuters in a text message.

CanSinoBio's single-dose regimen and normal refrigerator storage requirement could make it a favourable option for many countries. AJ Pharma led CanSinoBIO's trial to import the vaccine vials initially before filling them in Pakistan, the first company to do so locally.

Sultan said Pakistan could get shots "in the range of tens of millions" under an agreement with the Chinese firm. Pakistan has rolled out a vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm donated by longtime ally China, giving shots to frontline health workers as a priority.

Pakistan has also secured 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under a global scheme to deliver coronavirus treatments to developing nations.

