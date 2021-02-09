Left Menu

Goa proposes to complete first dose of COVID-19 vaccination by Feb 12

Goa government on Tuesday said it had proposed to complete the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to all the health workers by February 12.

ANI | Panjim (Goa) | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:19 IST
Goa proposes to complete first dose of COVID-19 vaccination by Feb 12
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Goa government on Tuesday said it had proposed to complete the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to all the health workers by February 12.

According to an official statement, the state government proposes to complete the first dose of Covid-19 vaccinations to all healthcare workers who are registered on Cowin portal, by the upcoming Friday.

''All those doctors, medical, paramedical staff and support staff both from government and private sector who are registered on Cowin portal, are requested to visit their nearest Government Health Facility -District Hospitals, Sub Districts Hospitals, Urban, Community and Primary Health Centers- with their Aadhaar card and get themselves vaccinated by February 12, 2021. All the Health Centers will have vaccinations session on Thursday (February 11) and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm,'' the statement said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delay in currency reform puts donor support for Sudan at risk

Sudans new cabinet faces pressure to push through rapid currency reform or risk endangering its path to debt relief and to international financial support for its shaky political transition, diplomats and analysts say. Failure to devalue th...

6 projects recommended for special package under investment promotion scheme

Six projects in Rajasthan have been recommended for consideration of special package under the states investment promotion scheme.The suggestions were made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, accor...

Uproar in Jaipur civic body over liabilities

There was heavy uproar in the first general body meeting of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation where an annual budget of Rs 783.60 crore was passed.The budget was presented by Mayor Munesh Gurjar, who said during her speech that ther...

J&K: DDC members from Budgam hold protest, demand re-election for chairman's post

A group of elected District Development Council DDC members from Budgam on Tuesday held a protest here, demanding re-election for the post of chairperson.The group protested at the National Conference NC headquarters Nawai-Subah after meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021