93 new COVID cases in Haryana, 4 deaths

93 new COVID cases in Haryana, 4 deathsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:52 IST
Haryana recorded 93 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while four more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.
There are 854 active cases and 2.65 lakh people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 98.55 per cent, the department said.
The fresh cases include 22 from Gurgaon and 13 from Panipat districts. The total number of infections have now risen to 2.69 lakh, the bulletin said.
With two deaths each in Palwal and Rohtak districts, the total number of fatalities rose to 3,033, according to a bulletin. PTI SUN VSDHMB
