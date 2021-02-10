U.S. says jury still out on China's pandemic transparency

U.S. says jury still out on China's pandemic transparencyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:28 IST
The United States said on Tuesday the "jury's still out" on whether China has been fully transparent on the coronavirus pandemic, after a World Health Organization report said it was unlikely the COVID-19 virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a daily news briefing the United States looked forward to seeing the full report and would make an assessment based on science and data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
