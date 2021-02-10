U.S. says jury still out on China's pandemic transparency

The United States said on Tuesday the "jury's still out" on whether China has been fully transparent on the coronavirus pandemic, after a World Health Organization report said it was unlikely the COVID-19 virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a daily news briefing the United States looked forward to seeing the full report and would make an assessment based on science and data.

